Analysts Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target at $183.30

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,123,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.35. 118,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,572. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $216.69.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.88 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

