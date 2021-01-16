Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price at $717.71

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $717.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $18.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $778.42. 772,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,571. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.66, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $786.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $715.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Insiders sold 20,164 shares of company stock worth $15,003,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. BP PLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

