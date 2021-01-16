Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target at $92.21

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.21.

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In other Jack in the Box news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after acquiring an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares during the period.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,427. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $99.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.63.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

