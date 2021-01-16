Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) PT at $15.35

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,789,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,287,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,676,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

