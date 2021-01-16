Analysts Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) PT at $15.64

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 45.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 1,351,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,102,000 after buying an additional 866,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,577,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 930,106 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after buying an additional 2,010,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,982,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 579,970 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WES opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $21.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

