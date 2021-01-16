Analyzing Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Swiss Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37% Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emergent Capital and Swiss Re’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.96 $14.50 million N/A N/A Swiss Re $49.31 billion 0.61 $727.00 million $0.60 39.58

Swiss Re has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swiss Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swiss Re has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Emergent Capital and Swiss Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Swiss Re 0 3 6 0 2.67

Summary

Swiss Re beats Emergent Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment underwrites life and health insurance products. The Corporate Solutions segment offers standard insurance covers and multi-line programs to customized solutions. The Life Capital segment manages closed and open life and health insurance solutions. It serves stock and mutual insurance companies, public sector and governmental entities, mid-sized and large corporations, and individuals. Swiss Re AG has a strategic alliance with Microsoft Corp to develop digital market center. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

