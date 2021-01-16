Analyzing OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneSpan and Triple P’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $254.57 million 3.66 $8.79 million $0.54 42.44 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan 5.72% 10.86% 7.52% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OneSpan and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 1 2 0 2.67 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneSpan presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.53%. Given OneSpan’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OneSpan is more favorable than Triple P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of OneSpan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

OneSpan has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of -1.75, indicating that its share price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneSpan beats Triple P on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution. It also provides Secure Agreement Automation, a cloud-based solution that helps digitize the mobile and online application process; Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit; Mobile Authenticator Studio, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; and OneSpan Sign, which supports a range of e-signature requirements from simple to complex. In addition, the company offers DIGIPASS hardware authenticators that supports authentication and digital signatures for applications running on PCs, tablets, and mobile phones; and authentication servers that enables customers to administer a high level of access control. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

