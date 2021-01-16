Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Andrea Electronics stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Andrea Electronics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

