Andrew A. F. Hack Purchases 250,000 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

