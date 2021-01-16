Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,022.73 ($26.43).

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

AAL opened at GBX 2,663.50 ($34.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,508.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,071.73. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,846.50 ($37.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, for a total transaction of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Insiders bought a total of 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,766,596 in the last 90 days.

About Anglo American plc (AAL.L)

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

