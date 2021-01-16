Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,064,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,837,000.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

