Apex Market Capitalization Hits $567,650.32 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Apex has a market capitalization of $567,650.32 and $2,272.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apex has traded down 55.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Apex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008159 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.