Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.25 to C$9.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$11.00 price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

APHA stock opened at C$15.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.41. The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95. Aphria Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.65 and a twelve month high of C$17.83.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

