Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $17.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APHA. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.23.

Shares of APHA opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aphria by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aphria by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 898,416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Aphria by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

