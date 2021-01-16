Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Also, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,450 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 75,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 157,610 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 17.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 288,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 52,029 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $12.16 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $793.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

