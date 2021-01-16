Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

Apple stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

