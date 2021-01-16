Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $131.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.56.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.