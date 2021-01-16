Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives $11.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

