AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.50.

AptarGroup stock opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.26 and its 200-day moving average is $121.82. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $141.33.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

