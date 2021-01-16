Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

APYX stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 565,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Apyx Medical by 57.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 204,900 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 484,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Apyx Medical by 273.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 107,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

