AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.34

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 4985262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 18.33 and a quick ratio of 17.10.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. Analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Richard L. Huber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $463,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Security LLC boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 18,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after buying an additional 2,737,674 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 791,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 140,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 514,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 88,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

