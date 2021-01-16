Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L) (LON:AQX) Sets New 52-Week High at $500.00

Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L) (LON:AQX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 499.40 ($6.52), with a volume of 14548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.21).

The stock has a market cap of £134.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 468.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 398.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25.

In other news, insider Jonathan Charles Clelland purchased 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000.15 ($11,758.75).

About Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L) (LON:AQX)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

