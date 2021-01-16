Aragon (ANT) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $138.33 million and $42.09 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00009603 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00057798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.29 or 0.00506705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00044602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,518.44 or 0.04175048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016136 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

