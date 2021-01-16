Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $62.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.61, with a volume of 6419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after purchasing an additional 668,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,636,000 after purchasing an additional 490,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,814,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

