Arden Trust Co Cuts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

