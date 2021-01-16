Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.19.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $301.85 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

