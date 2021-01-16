Arden Trust Co Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Rose Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $1,170.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,130.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,031.21. The stock has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,918.77, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

