Arden Trust Co Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $111.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $114.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

