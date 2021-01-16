Arden Trust Co Sells 1,196 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after buying an additional 545,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,332,000 after purchasing an additional 102,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,163 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,278,000 after purchasing an additional 267,536 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

