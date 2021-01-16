Argus Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $380.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by Argus from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.37.

Shares of ANTM opened at $326.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,818,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,951,000 after buying an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

