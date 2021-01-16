Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to $31.00 at CIBC

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATZAF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aritzia from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Aritzia from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.08.

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $20.83.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

