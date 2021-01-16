Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to $32.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aritzia from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $20.83.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.