Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,400 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,132.0 days.

Shares of ASBRF opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

