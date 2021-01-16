Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST) Shares Gap Up to $7.70

Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $8.15. Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 662,942 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.09. The company has a market cap of £7.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

In other news, insider James Parsons purchased 174,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £10,448.82 ($13,651.45).

Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) Company Profile (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

