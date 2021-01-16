ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,296.93 ($69.20).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, with a total value of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total value of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,836 ($63.18) on Friday. ASOS Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,735.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,525.54. The company has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 38.50.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

