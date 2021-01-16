Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $28.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aspen Aerogels traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $107,108.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,782. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 61,031 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 306,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 41.0% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $545.42 million, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.