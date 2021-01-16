Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading 7.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) traded up 7.7% on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $28.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aspen Aerogels traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.97. 242,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 177,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,066,713.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 49,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.42 million, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

