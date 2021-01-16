Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.60

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 2454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

