ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.79.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

