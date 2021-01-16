AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group restated a positive rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AZN stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,379,000 after buying an additional 415,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,231,000 after purchasing an additional 377,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,120,000 after purchasing an additional 314,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,825,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

