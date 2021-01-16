Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 590,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $75,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 79,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $138.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $422.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

