Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $138,675.00. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

