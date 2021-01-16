ATB Capital Increases Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$5.50

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

TOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$157.78 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$6.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.51.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$77.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.20 million. Analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,760,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,940 shares of company stock worth $89,877.

About Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.