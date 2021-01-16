Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,859,000 after buying an additional 321,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140,579 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,186,000 after acquiring an additional 681,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,281 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $222.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.81, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.41.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

