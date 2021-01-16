ATN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,571.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, ATN has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One ATN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. ATN has a market cap of $890,990.00 and $12,571.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ATN

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATN is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

