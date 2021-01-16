Augur (REP) Market Cap Reaches $218.10 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.83 or 0.00053307 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Augur has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $218.10 million and approximately $23.66 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.00515289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.94 or 0.04142932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016377 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

