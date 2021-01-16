Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,145,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,617,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NIKE by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $140.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $220.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.14 and its 200-day moving average is $121.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

