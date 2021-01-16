Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKD. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 888.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 248,026 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 550.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,577,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 31,803 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.66. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $219.92.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

