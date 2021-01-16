Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $337,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 206.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after acquiring an additional 659,330 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 19.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 17.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,837,000 after acquiring an additional 333,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $408.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of -355.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.72. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $425.99.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

