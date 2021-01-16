Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 234 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BST. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $52.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

